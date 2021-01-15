Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.56 ($60.65).

ETR:DLG traded up €1.61 ($1.89) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €49.37 ($58.08). 555,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.33 ($56.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.92 and a 200 day moving average of €39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

