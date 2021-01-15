Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $57.62. Approximately 4,019,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,811,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

