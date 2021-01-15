DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $13,801.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00428236 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,095,205,185 coins and its circulating supply is 4,918,358,281 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

