Digix Gold Token Price Hits $55.76 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $112,458.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $55.76 or 0.00154041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,666 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

