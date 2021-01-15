Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $60.61. 807,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 546,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.