Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.71

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.71 and last traded at $81.70, with a volume of 25103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

