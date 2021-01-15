Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after buying an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 917,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.