Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 676,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.