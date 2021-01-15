Diversified Trust Co Has $146,000 Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $723.36 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

