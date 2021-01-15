Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 11,603 TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.74 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.