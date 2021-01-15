Diversified Trust Co Sells 22,873 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.83 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

