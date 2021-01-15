Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 12,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

