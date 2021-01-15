DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 96.8% in December

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 469,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,365. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

