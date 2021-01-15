Doc.com Token (MTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Doc.com Token Token Profile

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

