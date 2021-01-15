Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Up 179.2% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

