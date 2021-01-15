Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $69.50 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.