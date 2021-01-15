Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

