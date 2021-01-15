Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $346.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

