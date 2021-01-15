Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,316,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,229,000 after buying an additional 193,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 858,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.