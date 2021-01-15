Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $631,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

