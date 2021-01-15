Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

