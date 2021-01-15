Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $66.72. 604,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of -606.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

