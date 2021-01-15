Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

