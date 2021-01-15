DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH traded down $20.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,210. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $221.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.