Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 6.1%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 735,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 610,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 44.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

