Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.19

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.19 and traded as high as $97.91. Dorman Products shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 135,486 shares traded.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

