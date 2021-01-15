Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $7.25 on Friday, reaching $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 996,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,937. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

