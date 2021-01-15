Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

DEI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

