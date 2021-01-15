Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 6,203 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

