Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $302.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $319.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

