Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

