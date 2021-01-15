Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Up 130.2% in December

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFLYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 4,345,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

