Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.20 ($102.59).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €68.40 ($80.47) on Monday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.83 and its 200-day moving average is €71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.24 million and a PE ratio of 48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Company Profile

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

