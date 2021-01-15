DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.42. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 8,090 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the third quarter worth $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 140.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

