Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $40.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. 46,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,850. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

