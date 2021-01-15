Dune Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,375.00 (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dune Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00251854 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059472 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 451,992,936 coins and its circulating supply is 354,322,875 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network.

