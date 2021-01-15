Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.84. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 43,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.2413408 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In other Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) news, Director Jean Martineau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 790,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,784.18.

About Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO) (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

