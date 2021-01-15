Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.08. Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 147,006 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.