DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.43 ($81.68).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €70.40 ($82.82). 46,459 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of €64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.57. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

