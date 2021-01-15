E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

