Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $412,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.