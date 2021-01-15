Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

