Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

