Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

EBC has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.51 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

