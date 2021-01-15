Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $122.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 106.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

