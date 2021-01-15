Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and traded as high as $76.00. Easyhotel shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.02. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.