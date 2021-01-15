Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report sales of $458.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.55 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $452.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EV shares. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

