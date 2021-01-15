eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.