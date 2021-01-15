eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

