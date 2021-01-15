Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

EIX stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edison International by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.